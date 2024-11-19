6 homicides happen across Austin within 9 days: APD

The Brief From November 7 through November 16, there were six homicides in the Austin area. Law enforcement held a news conference and discussed five of the six homicides. Anyone with any information about any of these homicides, contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS (8477).



In a span of nine days, police have investigated six separate homicides in the Austin area.

APD held a news conference on Tuesday morning to give an overview of five of the six homicides.

Anyone with any information about any of these homicides is urged to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS (8477), or submit your tip anonymously through Capital Area Crimestoppers Program by visiting AustinCrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

Featured article

The first homicide happened on Thursday, Nov. 7 at a little after 4:30 p.m. in East Austin on Rosewood Avenue. Investigators said 20-year-old Matthew Escalante was meeting up with someone and was shot. The suspect fled with other people. Escalante died at the hospital the next day. Police say no suspects have been identified.

The second homicide happened about an hour and a half later in Northeast Austin. 30-year-old Lavonta Harrison allegedly shot and killed 33-year-old Shelby Wayne Cody who was standing outside the Texas Health and Human Services building when Harrison pulled up. Harrison has been charged with first-degree murder in Cody's death. This homicide was not mentioned during the Austin Police Department news conference.

Featured article

The third homicide happened on Sunday in Southeast Austin at East William Cannon Drive. Police said at around 6:30 p.m. Elijah Martinez was stabbed in the chest in a homeless encampment next to the AutoZone. A suspect has not been arrested yet.

Featured article

The fourth homicide happened on Wednesday at a gas station in South Austin. Court documents said 32-year-old Luis Marroquin admitted to stabbing a man he knew as ‘Flacco’ after he had said something he didn’t like. He said he didn’t mean to kill him, just intended to hurt him. The victim has been identified as Marco Antonio Nunez Mayan. Police need any witness to this crime to come forward.

Featured article

The fifth homicide happened on November 15 just before 1 a.m. at the Thurmond Heights apartment complex on Goldfinch Court off Thurmond Street and N Lamar Boulevard near US 183. They found 32-year-old Travis Holland on the ground, shot in the head, and he died at the scene. Officers were able to detain the suspect, 31-year-old William Bruce, later identified as the victim's brother-in-law. Bruce admitted to the shooting.

Featured article

The sixth homicide happened on Saturday, Nov. 16, just after 4 a.m. Austin 911 received reports of gunshots at the Espero Rutland apartment complex in the 1900 block of Rutland Drive near Metric Boulevard. Officers responded about five minutes later and found a woman with gunshot wounds inside one of the apartments.

Despite life-saving measures, the woman died from her injuries at the scene. A man in an apartment next door was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. He was inside his own apartment when he and another man got into an argument and a gun went off. The bullet went through the wall and killed 46-year-old Jessica Shaw. She was homeless and visiting a friend at the time of the shooting.

Featured article

Anyone with any information about any of these homicides, contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS (8477), or submit your tip anonymously through Capital Area Crimestoppers Program by visiting AustinCrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.