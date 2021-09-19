75 pets dead after fire in Georgetown pet-boarding facility

article

A fire at a pet-boarding facility in Georgetown Saturday night led to the deaths of 75 dogs.

Georgetown Fire Department says it responded to 911 calls regarding a fire around 11 p.m. at Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown.

Crews arrived on scene in four and a half minutes, and GFD says by that time, the facility was engulfed in smoke from the fire.

None of the 75 dogs staying at the resort survived. No humans were injured or died in the fire. Twenty-five firefighters responded to the blaze.

"We know each dog that died in this fire was a cherished member of someone’s family, so our heart goes out to all those who were affected by this tragic fire," Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan said. "We believe the dogs at the facility likely died due to smoke inhalation, not the flames from the fire. We are working as quickly as we can to include the investigation, so pets can be returned to their grieving family members as soon as possible."

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Investigators say the owner of the facility has been cooperative with the investigation.

The facility will contact family members of the dogs to make arrangements to retrieve their deceased pets.

