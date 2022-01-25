9-year-old girl recovering from coyote attack in Georgetown

A 9-year-old Georgetown girl is recovering from a coyote attack.

Residents of the Teravista neighborhood in Georgetown and Round Rock say the attack is one of several dangerous encounters with coyotes in recent weeks.

The 9-year-old was rollerblading in front of her home on Scenic Lake Drive midday when her mother, Amanda Oparanozie, says what she thought was a dog ran up to her on the sidewalk.

"By the time she realized it was a coyote it was too late. So she tried to take off running, but she had her roller blades on still, so she couldn’t. The coyote ran at her, bit her on her leg, and so she fell to the ground," said Oparanozie.

The girl screamed, fighting the coyote off with a container until her father came out to help. He told Oparanozie the coyote did not appear scared and eventually trotted off.

"It makes me sad to know that she loves playing outside," said Oparanozie tearing up, "She should be able to come out in the front yard and play and know that she’s safe."

The 9-year-old has bruises and puncture wounds on her leg.

She is receiving rabies vaccinations and "at night she is yet to sleep by herself."

About 30 minutes after the coyote ran off, Melanie Winston believes it followed her family of seven as they walked from their home to the car — trailing her 8-year-old son, the last to get inside the vehicle.

Security camera video captured the incident. "If my step brother didn’t walk fast enough then he could have bit him," said 8-year-old Lacie Bush.

Oparanozie says the family hears the coyotes howling in their yard each morning. "I have to tell my daughter she is safe," she explained.

In recent weeks neighbors say pets, even dogs with their owners have been attacked by coyotes.

They have contacted their HOA, animal control, and several state, city, and county agencies. Still, no one has stepped forward to re-locate the animals.

"I just hope and pray that this does not happen to anyone else." Oparanozie.

