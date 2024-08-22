Georgetown dementia support group wins national grant, plans expansion

A Georgetown nonprofit to help support dementia patients and their families has won a national grant and intends to use the money for expansion.

A Gift of Time, a free adult daycare program for those with mild to moderate dementia, is held twice a week in Georgetown.

"We decided that there was an unmet need, a growing and unmet need because of the population explosion in Georgetown," said executive director Becky Folta-May.

The nonprofit was created about two years ago to help support those with dementia and their families. About 30 volunteers, like Brad Stutzman, spend mornings with clients, essentially acting as substitute caregivers.

"And so, it literally has given this family the gift of time to be able just to spend some time away to recharge, with the challenges of taking care of someone 24/7," said Folta-May.

There’s crafting activities as well as games. The program runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the location rotates between Georgetown’s Carver Center on Tuesdays and St. John's Methodist Church on Wednesdays. There are currently 21 people enrolled in this free service.

Nancy Lim was signed up by her husband, George.

"I spend 24 hours with my wife, I'm her brain," said George Lim.

Nancy and George moved to Central Texas from Houston after her diagnosis. They needed to be closer to their daughter, but they also needed extra help and found A Gift of Time.

"It's good for me to be able to have 2 or 3 hours by myself doing nothing but enjoy being alive," said Lim.

An expansion to five days a week is now possible because of a $164,000 grant from the National Alzheimer’s Association. A Gift of Time is one of 20 nonprofits in the country and one of only two in Texas to receive a grant.

"I thought it was really a long shot. And so, what it really shows is that people can see the impact, not just our numbers and the sheer amount of progress that we've made just in two years that, you know, we're little, and we're getting much hope to get much bigger to be able to address this, this larger concern," said Folta-May.

Along with expanding the days of operation, the grant is expected to reduce the waiting list. It will also provide more resources for caregivers like Anita Drake and her sister.

"It was good to find this kind of program available, even if it's just three hours. It's, it means a lot to both of us that she's able to attend," said Drake.

The grant will also provide online training and technical assistance from the Alzheimer’s Association Center for Dementia Respite Innovation. Research data will be collected to evaluate the programs made available. A planning meeting is expected to take place in early September to discuss expansion and to consider adding additional locations as part of the expansion.