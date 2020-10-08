Abbott has TxDPS increase patrols around UT Austin following robberies

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to ramp up patrols around the University of Texas at Austin campus in response to a recent rise in robberies in the West Campus area.

DPS will increase patrols and the number of troopers in the area beginning Thursday, October 8, according to the Office of the Texas Governor.

"The recent string of robberies in West Campus, including a violent home invasion, are unacceptable and the State of Texas will not tolerate violent crime in our communities," said Governor Abbott. "These extra patrols provided by DPS will help keep students safe and deter criminals from preying upon innocent people. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our communities, and the state will continue to provide resources to put an end to these attacks and robberies."

On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department announced that it was investigating four aggravated robberies believed to be connected to the same suspects. In three of those aggravated robberies, the victims involved were students with UT Austin.

On Thursday morning, another robbery took place. The robbery happened just before 6:30 a.m. within the 2800 block of San Pedro Street.

The suspects appear to be targeting women who are walking alone at night. It appears to be a crime of opportunity, according to the Austin Police Department.

Both UTPD and APD are actively looking for the suspects. Call APD at 311 if you have any information about this crime or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-893-8477.

