APD officers, healthcare workers rappel down Dell Children's dressed as superheroes

The Brief The 11th annual Superhero Day took place at Dell Children's Medical Center on April 30 Each superhero rappelled down the building for patients, families, and staff, waving as they passed each floor Many police officers rappelled, and four healthcare workers did as well



Kids at Dell Children's Medical Center got to see their favorite superheroes come to life at the 11th annual Superhero Day.

This is in partnership with the Austin Police Department.

The backstory:

"It was super cool. It was fun. It was the most fun event I went to," Dayshawn, a 15-year-old patient, said.

"We all come together and bring some joy to our patients and families, and you can see it in their eyes when they're able to be part of this day. It's a day to just be kids again, meet their heroes, and have some fun together," Robyn Moyer, director of child life and expressive therapies at Dell Children's, said.

Each superhero rappelled down the building for patients, families, and staff, waving as they passed each floor. Many police officers rappelled, and four healthcare workers did as well. Some kids were dressed as their favorite superheroes as they watched.

Retired APD Officer Matt Harmatuk played Superman.

"It never gets old, the kids light up and not only that, but the room visits and everything we do when you bring them to life, and it might be the first time that they smile because the parents sometimes get emotional when we visit them. We inspire them to stay positive and fight through the challenges that they're dealing with, and that's what we're here for," Harmatuk said.

Kids got to meet the superheroes.

"This was a great show, and you guys should know, you should have, if you went to Dell Children's, you should have gone and seen it," Dayshawn said.

Dell Children's also has a newly wrapped ambulance called the "Lil Buckaroo Express."