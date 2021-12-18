APD Operation Blue Santa volunteers deliver boxes despite rainy day

No amount of rain could put a damper on delivery day for Austin Police Operation Blue Santa as dozens of volunteers hand-delivered boxes to families in need Saturday.

"It's Christmas morning for these families that don't have anything," said volunteer Ashley Ingle.

No amount of rain could stop the number of volunteers who showed up to help on delivery day.

"We always say rain or shine, Blue Santa goes on and we are," said Margarine Beaman, president of Austin Police Operation Blue Santa.

Saturday morning was the 49th year for Austin Police Operation Blue Santa. The police department started it in the 70s helping about 20 families. This year, they're helping 5,000 families in need.

Volunteers drove up on site at one of the four locations. There they were given boxes full of toys and necessities to deliver to families in need this holiday season.

"It's something I want to be able to experience and see the joy in people's faces. Hopefully be able to help out, continue this, and hopefully do this every year," said volunteer Adam Flores.

What seemed like a never-ending stream of boxes filled with toys and other necessities were all delivered to families in need. A total of around 15,000 kids were helped with this program.

"These are families that otherwise might not have any gifts under the tree, today really for them is Christmas Day. We're showing up and we're presenting, not what the police department has necessarily done, but all of these are really donations that are coming from the community, to give to those that are less fortunate so it's a whole community effort," said APD Chief Joseph Chacon.

