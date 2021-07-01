CapMetro to provide free rides all day on July 4th

Capital Metro is offering free rides all day on July 4th.

The transit agency says it is encouraging Austinites to take public transportation and avoid the hassle, congestion and cost of parking at the Austin Symphony H-E-B July 4th Concert & Fireworks at Auditorium Shores.

CapMetro will operate its standard Sunday-level bus service for the holiday, with MetroRapid Routes 801 and 803 being the best option to travel downtown and Auditorium Shores. MetroBus Routes 1, 3, 7, 10, 20 and 30 will also serve the area.

The fireworks show will disrupt CapMetro service after 7 p.m. on July 4. The South 1st Street Bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic, and the following routes will be on detour: 1, 3, 7, 10, 17, 20, 30, 801 and 803. Customers may board their bus at any CapMetro bus stop along the detoured route.

For those returning home after the fireworks show, CapMetro says those going north of Lady Bird Lake should walk across the South 1st Street Bridge, which will be closed to vehicular traffic, and head to bus stops located at Lavaca and 4th Streets. Southbound customers can board their return bus at South Congress and Barton Springs.

Customers can get real-time information by downloading the CapMetro App, using the Trip Planner or going online.

On July 4, all MetroAccess subscription trips will be automatically canceled. MetroAccess customers needing to keep their subscription trips on July 4 should call 512-852-7272 to reschedule them.

Capital Metro administrative offices and the Transit Store will be closed Monday, July 5; however, the GO Line will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and customers will have access to the automated 24-hour phone line.

Service will return to its regular weekday schedule on Monday, July 5.

