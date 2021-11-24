APH closing COVID-19 test, vaccine sites for Thanksgiving

Austin Public Health's COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The sites will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 28 and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and require neither identification nor insurance. Residents can locate providers in their area using Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish), or they can text their zip code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic.

APH is encouraging Austinites to stay safe and get tested, especially prior to traveling and gathering with high-risk individuals. Testing is available through home testing kits and providers throughout the community.

For additional COVID-19 information and updates, click here.

