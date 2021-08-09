APH launches COVID-19 vaccine gift card incentive program

Austin Public Health has launched an incentive program to raise COVID-19 vaccination rates in Austin-Travis County, according to a memo to Mayor Steve Adler and the Austin City Council.

In the memo, APH interim director Adrienne Sturrup says that those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination from an APH event and complete an exit survey are eligible to receive a $50 H-E-B gift card.

The incentive is offered for both the first and second doses as applicable, so a person can receive a total of $100 in H-E-B gift cards for receiving both doses and completing both exit surveys.

"APH believes that the vast majority of community members who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have already done so," says the memo. "Many of the remaining community members are in the ‘moveable middle'."

APH says that it hopes this population will be motivated by the gift card incentive and that it will also be deploying outreach staff to educate the community on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines and dispel any myths or misinformation.

APH says that before this incentive program was launched, it had partnered with Central Health to provide gift cards at previous vaccination events, which according to Central Health did correlate to an increase in attendance. Central Health will be analyzing more than 1200 surveys and sharing the results with APH.

Austin-Travis County recently moved into Stage 5 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

ACL Radio’s Blues on the Green shows postponed due to spread of COVID-19

Central Texas doctors seeing patients as young as 19 in ICU

Texas hospitals hit by staffing crisis as burnout depletes workforce and COVID-19 surges

Austin-Travis County enters Stage 5 guidelines: What does that mean for you?

Surge in COVID-19 patients leads hospital to postpone some procedures

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter