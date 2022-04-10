Documentary on Astroworld festival tragedy to open in select theaters April 29

A new documentary on the Astroworld festival tragedy will be opening in select Texas theaters this April for a minimum one-week run.

"Concert Crush" explores the tragedy in Houston that killed 10 concertgoers and injured over 300 on November 5, 2021. The tragedy led to a task force being formed to investigate how it happened as well as multiple lawsuits against rapper and headliner Travis Scott, his entities, Live Nation, and others by victims and their families.

All 10 victims of the tragedy died of ‘compression asphyxia,' according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. The youngest victim was 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who died after being placed in a medically induced coma due to severe damage to his vital organs suffered after he was reportedly trampled during a crowd surge at the show.

Director Charlie Minn has done documentaries on previous Texas tragedies, including the 2017 mass shooting at a Sutherland Springs church and the 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, and other tragedies, including the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, the 2017 Las Vegas massacre, and the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

He told FOX 7 Austin's Casey Claiborne that his films are "victim driven" and "meant to inform, educate and raise awareness for change and for our society's need [for] change". "Concert Crush" includes interviews with security experts, survivors, attorneys, and investigators, among others.

Minn's documentary will be opening in select theaters in Austin, Burleson, Bryan, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Kingwood, New Braunfels, Richmond and San Antonio on April 29.

There are also four opportunities to watch the documentary before then. Free screenings will be held at Santikos Palladium, Evo Belterra Austin, and Evo New Braunfels on April 11 at 7 p.m. and Showbiz Kingwood on April 12 at 7 p.m. Other screenings will be held at Premiere Cinemas Bryan (April 12 at 7 p.m.), Premiere Cinemas Burleson and LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Dallas (April 13 at 7 p.m.) and Northshore Cinemas 8 in Portland, Texas on April 20.

