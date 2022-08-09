Austin 4-year-old celebrates being cancer free with trip to Florida

On Tuesday, a special party was thrown in Leander in honor of young Josie.

Josie just had a birthday, but the celebration was two-fold. At 4 years old, Josie has already gone through something many adults haven’t.

"It was a long year of chemo every week, and she went through it like a champ," said Josie’s dad, Joseph Halas.

Josie is now cancer free after undergoing treatment for a type of blood cancer. Tuesday was a celebration for both her and her family.

"It was a long process of you know taking care of her and making sure she’s okay with a one-year-old at the time and during COVID," said Halas.

Josie is now cancer free after undergoing treatment for a type of blood cancer. Tuesday was a celebration for both her and her family.

Tuesday's party was just a preview of the real birthday gift. Thanks to a partnership between Make-A-Wish and Duracell, Josie and her family will be taking a beach vacation to Florida.

"For a child diagnosed with a critical illness, a wish gives them that respite that they need," said Jill Skinner, major gifts officer with Make-a-Wish Central & South Texas. "We are inspired every day by these families and these kids, they’re so resilient."

According to Skinner, granting wishes can cost anywhere from $7,500 to $10,000, and they rely on donations from corporations and individuals.

To make a donation or volunteer with Make-A-Wish, click here.