Austin Animal Center seeing rise in canine distemper cases

The Austin Animal Center is asking for the community's help after it has seen an increase in canines entering the shelter with distemper.

The Center needs to move 60 healthy dogs out of the shelter and into foster or adoptive homes as soon as possible in order to create isolation space for the sick dogs.

Since mid-July, the Center says it has seen six confirmed and several presumptive distemper cases.

Additional measures have been put in place to mitigate the risk of the distemper virus spreading, however, because as it consistently operates above capacity, creating additional space for isolation has become increasingly difficult, says the Center.

First-time fosters can visit the Center any day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to sign up and bring a dog home.

RELATED COVERAGE

What is canine distemper?

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine distemper is caused by a virus that attacks the dog's respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems.

This highly contagious virus can also be found in foxes, wolves, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, mink and ferrets and has been reported in lions, tigers, leopards and other wild cats as well as seals.

All dogs are at risk of contracting the virus, but puppies younger than four months and dogs that have not been vaccinated against the virus are especially susceptible.

How is canine distemper spread?

Most often, the infection is spread through airborne exposure, such as coughing or sneezing by an infected dog or wild animal, says the AVMA.

The virus can also be transmitted by shared food and water bowls and equipment. Infected dogs can shed it for months, and mother dogs can pass it to their puppies.

Because canine distemper also impacts wildlife, contact between wild animals and domestic dogs can spread the virus.

Fortunately, the Center says it does not live on surfaces for very long and is susceptible to many disinfectants.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms to watch out for in infected dogs include:

watery to pus-like discharge from the eyes

fever

nasal discharge

coughing

lethargy

reduced appetite

vomiting

The symptoms can also include circling behavior, head tilt, muscle twitches, convulsions with jaw chewing movements and salivation, seizures, and partial or complete paralysis as the virus attacks the nervous system, says the AVMA.

The dog's footpads can also thicken and harden due to the virus.

In wildlife, infection closely resembles rabies.

Distemper is often fatal, and dogs that survive usually have permanent, irreparable nervous system damage. There is also no cure for distemper and treatment is typically supportive care and efforts to prevent secondary infections.

How do I prevent canine distemper in my dog?

Both the AVMA and Austin Animal Center say vaccination is crucial in preventing the infection.

A series of vaccinations is administered to puppies to increase the likelihood of building immunity when the immune system has not yet fully matured. Owners are advised to avoid gaps in the immunization schedule and make sure vaccinations are up-to-date.

Dogs should avoid contact with infected animals and wildlife and owners should be cautious when socializing puppies and unvaccinated dogs at places where dogs congregate.