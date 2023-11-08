2 deadly incidents at Austin-Bergstrom prompt city review of safety programs

After two deadly incidents at the airport this year, including a fatal vehicle crash last week, interim city manager Jesus Garza has announced a review of the Austin Department of Aviation's safety programs.

On Oct. 31, a city of Austin employee died after being hit by an aircraft fueling truck.

In a memo to the major and city council members, Garza said the incident is being investigated by several agencies, including OSHA and Austin police.

In April, an airline employee died at the airport in a single vehicle wreck.