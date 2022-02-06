Austin City Council members request special meeting over boil water notice

Two Austin City Council members have called for a special council meeting concerning the ongoing boil water notice in effect in Austin.

Councilmembers Paige Ellis (District 8) and Natasha Harper-Madison (District 1) have requested the meeting to discuss Austin Water's infrastructure and to learn more about how the city got under a boil water notice and what can be done to prevent another.

On the city council's message board, Councilmember Leslie Pool (District 7) has also requested the discussion be included on the agenda for the upcoming meeting of the Council's Water Utility Oversight Committee.

Councilmember Alison Alter (District 10) stated that under the Texas Open Meeting Act (TOMA), the council is required to provide 72 hours posting notice, meaning such a meeting would likely be scheduled for Thursday morning.

Councilmember Ann Kitchen (District 5) asked in a following post that the meeting be scheduled "as soon as possible," but "when we can have sufficient information about what occurred and what action is being taken to address it."

In response to Alter, Austin Mayor Steve Adler posted that "we need not wait the minimum of three days necessary to call such a meeting". According to Adler, the City Manager says that information on why and what happened, steps to be taken to get the notice rescinded and timelines and progress on those steps is "forthcoming this afternoon, and will be updated as he learns more."

Citywide boil water notice in effect

Austin Water has issued a city-wide precautionary boil water notice due to issues with one of its water treatment plants. Any water recovered from plumbing systems should be boiled before drinking or cooking with it following the guidelines.

In addition to the boil water notice, Austin Water has issued emergency water use restrictions, effective immediately, to ensure water is available for firefighting and basic needs.

Water distribution centers open on Sunday, Feb. 6

Travis County Expo Center

Address : 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Austin Water Glen Bell Service Center

Address : 3907 S. Industrial Dr, Austin, TX 78744

Hours : Open 24 Hours

NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.

Austin Water North Service Center

Address : 901 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756

Hours : Open 24 Hours

NOTE: Customers must bring an empty water container.

Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex

Address : 10211 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78717

Hours: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Southeast Metropolitan Park

Address : 4511 State Hwy 71, Del Valle, TX 78724

Hours: Open until 8 p.m. Feb. 6, reopens at noon Feb. 7

