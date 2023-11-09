Husband of Austin HS orchestra director dies after October fuel tank fire

The husband of Austin High School's orchestra director has passed away from injuries he sustained during a flash fire at an October concert.

Sam Herrera was injured in an accidental flash fire at the school orchestra's Monster Concert, a community event and fundraiser. Herrera's death was announced through an update on a GoFundMe organized for the impacted families.

"Sam was a true giant in our community. For many of us, he defined what it means to live your life in service of others," the update reads.

Herrera was one of three people injured in the fire, including another family member of his wife, Ana Maria Solis-Herrera, and an orchestra parent.

The Austin Fire Department says there was a gasoline tank on a generator that was being refueled about 10 feet from a propane grill and a charcoal grill.