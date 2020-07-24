Austin Mayor Steve Adler extends moratorium on residential evictions

Austin Mayor Steve Adler has issued a new order extending the moratorium on evictions of residential tenants in Austin during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The moratorium is extended until September 30.

Effectively immediately, the order prohibits issuing notices to vacate and removing a tenant's property by a property owner. It also prohibits the seizure of a tenant's nonexempt property subject to a lien created under Texas Property Code Section 54.041.

The city says the orders do not forgive rent payments, but rather, give renters an extended period of time to pay overdue rent.

READ THE FULL ORDER BELOW:

Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe extended the prohibition of eviction proceedings in Travis County to September 30 as well on Wednesday.

The city says there are eviction prevention and homeless programs for City of Austin residents that support low-income tenants with legal assistance, emergency grants for rent or utilities, alternate housing, short-term motel vouchers, or placement in a local shelter.

Travis County has online resources for tenants facing eviction, as do the county’s Justice of the Peace Precinct Offices. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office also provides a concise brochure for Evictions and Lease Terminations. The city says that a more extensive description of tenant rights in Travis County can be found through the Travis County Law Library and Self-Help Center, which provides kits for appealing an eviction, filing appeal bonds, and the record expungement process.

The Austin Tenant's Council offers counseling to prepare for and understand the eviction process, including reviewing the notices tenants have received and assisting tenants with preparing for court if necessary, according to the city. This service is also offered in Spanish.

The City of Austin has also passed a Tenant Relocation Assistance ordinance to ensure landlords have provided appropriate and timely information to tenants in the event of the demolition of a multifamily building of five or more units, rezoning, or the redevelopment of a mobile home park.

