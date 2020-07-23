CapMetro launches upgrades to fare collection system

Capital Metro announced Thursday that it's expanding its relationship with Bytemark and using its Connect solution to upgrade the current fare payment system.

The system will be upgraded to an account-based one with new ways to purchases and pay for fares, including a tap-and-go payment option, cash reload opportunities at local retailers, and new features like stored value.

CapMetro says these upgraded solutions, provided through Bytemark’s Plan, Book & Pay™ platform Bytemark Bridge, will save customers time, speed up the boarding process, and improve the convenience of public transit. The simple, straightforward operation will allow Capital Metro to troubleshoot customer problems faster.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Bytemark to bring our customers more user-friendly fare options,” said Capital Metro Chief Customer Officer Dottie Watkins. “This technology will give us the tools to allow customers faster and easier options to pay fares, including touchless payment options, even for those customers without credit cards. Our focus at Capital Metro has always been on the safety and ease of our customers while using our services, and this new technology will help achieve that.”

The transit service says the solutions provided by Bytemark build on CapMetro’s recently introduced in-app stored value wallet, which allows users to add funds for ticket purchases. One upgrade this year will include a cash retail network integration, letting riders pay for tickets or load their stored wallets with cash at participating retailers.

Upgrades include the ability to manage the in-app stored value wallets and physical, reloadable account-based smart cards, which will replace the current smart card system that offers limited-use cards pre-loaded with a cash value. Bytemark will offer customers web-based or in-app smart card management and the ability to create, manage, and use a barcode-based virtual card in the app.

Expansion will focus on tap-and-go payments, with other possibilities including parking or trip planner enhancements or integrations and first- and last-mile mobility providers

CapMetro says by using contactless payments, passengers reduce their interactions with drivers. The upgrades also support the use of cash when it is easier for our passengers.

