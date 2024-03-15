Austin police sergeant to run 87 miles for charity

Austin police sergeant Ben Mewis will be taking off on another multi-city run next week, this time benefiting the Austin Boxer Rescue.

Mewis is running from the top of Enchanted Rock back to the Capitol this upcoming Monday, a total of 87 miles.

During the last couple of years, Mewis has run from the Alamo to the Capitol, the San Jacinto Monument to the Capitol, and Goliad to the Capitol, raising money for different charities.

MORE STORIES

Mewis says he chose the Austin Boxer Rescue because his family adopted two dogs from them in the past, named Comet and Mr. Hoss.