Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon officially sworn into office

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon has officially been sworn into office.

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk announced Chacon as his pick to lead APD in September. Chacon was confirmed by Austin City Council shortly after the announcement.

"APD’s relationship with the community needs a reset. The Austin Police Department is at a crossroads, as are many police departments in this country," said Chacon in September. He said he plans to get right to work, mentioning some things he already did as interim chief, such as changing the 60-day critical incident video footage release policy to ten days.

Chacon was chosen after having been one of three finalists from a pool of 46 applicants vying for the job.

Chacon has a career spanning more than two decades. He came to APD back in 1998 and has held roles like assistant chief, and patrol commander. He was named interim chief back in March following former Austin police chief Brian Manley's retirement.

He is the former director of the Austin Regional Intelligence Center and has served on the Major Cities Chief’s Association (MCCA) Intelligence Commander’s Group, as well as the executive board of the National Fusion Center Association. He has also served on the Travis County Behavioral Health and Criminal Justice Advisory Committee.

Chacon volunteers with the Miracle League of Austin, an adaptive Little League baseball organization, and with Special Olympics Texas. He is on the International Association of Chiefs of Police Torch Run Committee, an anchor organization committed to the Special Olympics.

Chacon is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington School of Urban and Public Affairs, where he earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. He received his Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, TX.

He is a graduate of PERF’s Senior Management Institute for Police, Texas State University’s Certified Public Manager Program, and MCCA’s Police Executive Leadership Institute.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Joseph Chacon confirmed as Austin's new police chief

Joseph Chacon is now Austin’s police chief

City identifies top seven candidates to be Austin's next police chief

45 people have applied to become Austin's next police chief

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter