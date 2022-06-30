Austin police investigate deadly crash on Mopac

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash on N Mopac.

Police said on June 29, around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 13500 block of N Mopac Expressway NB after receiving a report of a vehicle crashing into a concrete column at the toll booth.

The driver of the vehicle died while on the way to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 57th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 58 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 58 fatal crashes resulting in 60 deaths.