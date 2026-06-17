Austin crime: Police investigating 2 homicides within less than 24 hours apart

The Brief Two homicides happened less than 24 hours apart this week, police said APD is investigating the murder of a man off East Riverside Drive on June 15 On June 16, APD said a wife and husband were found dead inside a home on Oltorf Street



Austin police are investigating two homicides that happened less than 24 hours apart and less than a mile apart.

They have released new video in hopes of identifying one of the people they said shot and killed a mechanic Monday night.

The backstory:

Austin police said a man shot and killed 28-year-old Jose Salgado-Amador on Monday, June 15.

Salgado-Amador was working as a mechanic in a parking lot off East Riverside Drive when police said the man demanded something from him, then shot him, ran, and drove away in a light-colored sedan.

Video was also released of the suspect running away from the scene. For the full video, click here.

Detectives are requesting any information from anyone who was in the area on Monday night or anyone with knowledge of the incident. Anyone with photos, videos, or other potential evidence is requested to share them with APD.

Related article

Less than 24 hours later, and less than a mile away, police responded to another homicide. APD said a wife and husband were found dead inside a home on Oltorf Street.

"This is being investigated as Austin's 28th homicide," Austin Police PIO Austin Zarling said.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Of the 28 homicides so far this year, APD said five have not yet been cleared.

On Jan. 11, 23-year-old Cam Ron Perkins was shot on North Lamar. Police are looking for two people who they said drove off in a stolen 2021 Black Dodge Charger Scat Pack with a gray vinyl that covers the hood.

On February 21, 44-year-old Joshua Baker was shot dead near a dumpster on East Rundberg Lane.

On February 28, 53-year-old Benjamin Biesecker was shot multiple times on East Braker Lane.

On May 6, a fight broke out inside Cajjun Eats in Pflugerville before shots rang out, and multiple people were shot. 27-year-old Mykal Jones was killed.

"Unfortunately, danger does happen, and it is here, which is why we have jobs. But we do our hardest job to try and make sure that the citizens of Austin, visitors alike, are safe," Zarling said.

By this time last year, APD reported 29 homicides.