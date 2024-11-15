Austin real estate developer Nate Paul behind bars for contempt of court

The Austin real estate developer who triggered the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is now behind bars.

Nate Paul was booked into the Travis County jail on Thursday night. His 10-day sentence is not directly related to Paxton.

He is charged with contempt of court for making false statements in a long-running civil lawsuit filed by the Mitte Foundation. Paul is accused of defrauding the charity, which he denies.

Nate Paul

Last year, his name came up during Paxton's impeachment trial where Paxton was accused of helping Paul gain inside information about a federal investigation that targeted Paul's business dealings.

That case is still pending.