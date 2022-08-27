Families of Uvalde, Santa Fe shooting victims call for Abbott to raise AR-15 purchase age from 18 to 21

A community of school shooting victims and survivors rallied at the steps of the Texas Capitol on Saturday to demand gun safety from Gov. Greg Abbott.

"So stand with us Governor Abbott or get the hell out of my way," Ana Rodriguez, mother of Uvalde shooting victim Maite, said.

It has been more than three months since the Uvalde shooting when 19 children and two teachers were killed. One of the victims was 9-year-old Jacklyn.

"Because of an 18-year-old boy with an AR-15, my sister never got to celebrate becoming double digits. She will always be 9 years old," Jazmin Cazares, sister of Uvalde shooting victim Jacklyn, said.

During the mass shooting, Jacklyn's sister, Jazmin, was in lockdown at the high school and didn't know the last time she spoke to her sister would be the last.

"I honestly don't even remember the last thing I said to her, so that's pretty haunting like trying to think of the last thing I said to her, did I say something funny, did I say something rude because I'm an older sister like that, so it's just replaying that day over and over again," Jazmin Cazares said.

It was a day that changed so many lives. "Some days it feels like it was yesterday, some days it feels like it's been years since she's been gone," Jazmin Cazares said.

Jazmin is set to start her senior year in just a couple weeks.

"As a father it's hard for me to send her to school. If I have to sit out there, I'll do it," Javier Cazares, father of Uvalde shooting victim Jacklyn, said.

He said he's anxious because changes have not been made. Uvalde parents gathered at the State Capitol to demand Governor Abbott call a special session immediately to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21.

"These weapons belong in the military, they belong in the war, not in the classroom. My sister didn't have to die for this. It was too easy for this punk to buy these weapons," Maggie Mireles, sister of Uvalde shooting victim Eva said.

Santa Fe High School shooting survivors and Parkland, Florida school shooting parents joined on the steps of the capitol to support the families who experienced this tragedy.

"It's unfortunate that we have to meet like this," Javier Cazares said.

"We know exactly what it means to be on this path so I consider as a mom, as a woman, and a part of a tragedy, my duty is to be here, I feel like I can connect with them 100 percent," Patricia Oliver, mother of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin, said.

Joaquin was one of 17 people who died in the Parkland school shooting in 2018. "Once again I am here in a different city because another tragedy happened," Oliver said.

She said action on gun safety needs to be taken or more innocent lives will be lost.