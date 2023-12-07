Ascension Seton nurses say they are barred from returning to work after one-day strike

Nurses from Ascension Seton say they are locked out of the hospital and barred from going back to work after picketing as part of a one-day strike on Wednesday.

The National Nurses United union says that nearly 2,000 nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, as well as other Ascension hospitals in Wichita, Kan., are now facing "apparent attempts by management at union-busting" by prohibiting nurses from returning to work until after Dec. 9, three days after the strike.

"We are ready to return to work now but management will not let us in the door to care for our patients," said Amanda Pierce-Cheng, one of the Austin nurses. "Instead of locking us out for three days, Ascension should let us get back to work. We’re ready to settle a contract that lets us give our patients the care they deserve."

Nurses will now prepare for a return-to-work delegation on Sunday, Dec. 10 when management has said it will allow nurses who struck on Wednesday to return to work.

The nurses previously went on strike in June, which was the largest nurses' strike in state history.