Baylor University hosts dueling political events featuring Ken Paxton and LGBTQ+ advocates

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The Brief Dueling political events are taking place at Baylor University today, featuring high-profile speakers from both conservative and progressive backgrounds. Conservative figures Tom Homan and Ken Paxton head one event, while LGBTQ+ advocates, including Kelley Robinson, lead a concurrent "All Are Neighbors" gathering. The events mark a historic moment for the private Christian university, highlighting ongoing debates over free speech, inclusion, and campus policy.



A pair of dueling political events are taking place at Baylor University today.

The events are drawing attention to issues of free speech, campus policy and political division at the private Christian university.

TPUSA tour brings Homan and Paxton to Waco

What we know:

Conservative group Turning Point USA is bringing its national "This is the Turning Point" tour to the Baylor University campus on Wednesday. Speakers will include designated "border czar" Tom Homan, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and political internet personality Benny Johnson.

The event is held at Waco Hall and was limited to Baylor students, faculty and staff after university officials said attendance guidelines had been set in advance.

'All Are Neighbors' rally highlights LGBTQ+ advocacy

The other side:

At the same time, student-led progressive groups are hosting an "All Are Neighbors" event at the Cashion Academic Center on campus. This event is set to feature prominent Christian advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, including Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson and Interfaith Alliance leader Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: President and CEO of the Interfaith Alliance Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush speaks at the People's State Of The Union Rally And Boycott Outside The Capitol on the National Mall on February 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Ph Expand

Organizers described the gathering as a historic moment for the university, marking the first time students have openly hosted LGBTQ+ advocates on campus.

Debate over free speech on campus

Dig deeper:

The competing events, both approved by the university, highlight broader debates over political expression and inclusion on college campuses, particularly at faith-based institutions.

The Turning Point USA event is expected to start at 6:30 p.m.