Bicyclist found injured, dies at Williamson County hospital; sheriff's office investigating

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a bicyclist.

WCSO says that on August 17, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the 11000 block of FM 2338 near Andice for a report of an injured bicyclist on the side of the road.

A 79-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

WCSO is asking anyone with any information on the cause of the bicycle crash to come forward.

Anyone who may have traveled in the area at the time and has a vehicle equipped with cameras is asked to check the footage for any possible evidence and contact the sheriff's office.