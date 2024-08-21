Manor woman arrested for leaving 9 dogs outside in Texas heat with no food, water

Manor police are investigating a severe case of animal cruelty after officers found nine dogs left in cages outside in the Texas heat. One dog has died.

Now, the remaining eight dogs are soaking in the AC at the Giddings Animal Shelter.

"It was sad," said Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps. "It was a sad situation."

Manor police found the dogs locked in cages in a backyard in 104-degree temperatures with a heat index of 108. Police said they had no food or water, and two were in sweaters.

RELATED: 1 dog dead, 8 others found in Manor inside cages outside with no food or water: police

One neighbor told police they had been in those sweaters since winter.

"Our officers are animal lovers, and when you have to deal with that you see animals that are in distress," said Phipps. "It’s a sad situation."

A ninth dog died at a nearby animal hospital.

Police arrested the dogs’ owner, Eyeisha Young, for leaving all nine outside.

Eyeisha Young

"It’s serious, but we took that situation, and we tried to make it a situation where we could educate our public," said Phipps.

Manor police are asking pet owners to bring their dogs inside this summer, especially during the heatwave.

It’s also a good idea to never leave them outside without shelter, food, or water.

"It’s not something that should be taken lightly," said Phipps. "You are their parent, you are their caregiver, and they depend on you to care for them, so we just ask the public if you are up for the responsibility of pet ownership to make sure that you’re doing it right. Keeping our little fur babies safe."

Heat-related illness visits are not uncommon at Crystal Falls Emergency Animal Hospital in Leander.

"A lot of these cases can be prevented," said Chelsea Pearce, the medical director at the Crystal Falls Emergency Animal Hospital. "We’ve seen 71 cases as of August 21, so far related to heat stroke and heat exhaustion."

Pearce said dogs show heat exhaustion through excessive panting, red gums, agitation, and weak limbs.

Most of the time, it’s the heat index that’s the most dangerous.

"Just if you're going to go for walks, early in the morning or late in the evening, but, if it’s still pretty warm, and we have a lot of humidity, just be mindful that the heat index is still going to be elevated," said Pearce.

If you see a dog outside in the heat that needs attention, Manor police say the right thing to do is call animal control or the nearest police department.

Dog owners who are concerned that their pet may be under heat exhaustion should see an emergency vet immediately.

Manor police plan to go to court to ask to seize ownership of the dogs. If approved, they will be able to put them up for adoption.

Under Texas law, Young is allowed to protest and ask for the dogs' back, but a judge will make the final decision.