Man charged with capital murder for running over, killing victim in Blanco County

article

A man was charged with capital murder after running over several victims, and killing one in Blanco County, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Blanco County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Dec. 12, around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from a home in the 6700 block of Middle Creek Road in reference to an aggravated assault in progress.

The caller reported that a man, later identified as 31-year-old Mark Skladany, was armed with a gun and had run over her husband outside their home. As the family fled into a wooded area, Skladany continued his attempt to run over more victims.

Two victims were hit by the vehicle, and one victim died from his injuries.

As deputies approached Skladany on Middle Creek Road, shots were fired. After a brief pursuit, Skladany crashed and left the vehicle. Deputies chased him on foot, and gunfire was again exchanged.

The suspect then entered a home and got keys to a vehicle, and was able to get away.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 13, Texas Rangers and the Zavala County Sheriff's Office arrested Skladany. He is currently being held on a charge of capital murder in Zavala County with a $2 million bond.

The Texas Rangers, Hays County Sheriff's Office, Blanco and Johnson City Police, and Zavala County Sheriff's Office all responded to the incident.