Body found in Lady Bird Lake near W Cesar Chavez: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin officials say a body has been found in Lady Bird Lake Tuesday morning.
The Austin Fire Department says a report about a body floating in the water was received around 10:30 a.m.
ATCEMS says the body was found near the 1000 block of W. Cesar Chavez in the area of Lamar Beach Metro Park.
AFD retrieved the body and the person was pronounced dead at 10:59 a.m.
The case is now in the hands of the Austin Police Department.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.