Body found in Lake Austin; investigation underway

Lake Austin glimmers under the Texas sun Wednesday as boaters cruise back out. It’s a stark difference from Tuesday night when police taped off the entrance to the water near the Walsh Boat Landing because of a death.

"Oh no, you know, if there's a police investigation, we don't know if we are going to be able to come over here," said Hannah.

She wasn’t sure if she’d be able to go boating on Wednesday because of the body found Tuesday, August 6.

"It is really unnerving to think that I could have potentially come here and stumbled across something, you know, that would be completely life-changing and very traumatic,’ said Hannah.

It was bystanders who called Austin police to Scenic Drive on Lake Austin.

"This call for service was responded to in a timely manner," said APD Officer Austin Zarlign. "Multiple bystanders advised there was an unknown person floating in the water. "

First responders said they found a black man in his 60s unresponsive.

"Unfortunately, the person was ultimately pronounced deceased at approximately 8:15 p.m. due to the state in which the body was recovered, there is very little information at this time," said Zarling.

Police said there was no apparent trauma to the man's body, but the homicide unit is investigating.

MORE STORIES:

"That's kind of making me feel like there's something more eerie going on out there," said Thomas O’Connor, an Austin resident visiting the Walsh Boat Landing.

This case comes after a string of other deaths at or near Lady Bird Lake.

Police did not deem all of them suspicious, but after so many deaths, residents here said they can't help but think something unusual is up, and whatever it is, they hope it ends soon.

"One way or another, hopefully, we can get to the bottom of this sooner or later," said O’Connor.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

"I hope they figure out who did it, justice is served, and hopefully, whoever's family it was, they get the closure and the answers that they are looking for because it's obviously a horrible event," said Hannah.