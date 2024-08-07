Leander man dies in custody of San Marcos police; investigation underway

The San Marcos Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating an in-custody death.

Police said on August 6, around 6:59 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls about a man on I-35 near mile marker 200.

Some callers said the man was acting erratically on top of the overpass above Posey Road. Other callers said the man was lying on the edge of the overpass, throwing things and yelling.

He was later identified as 43-year-old Dennis Thornton, of Leander.

When the first officer arrived, the officer found Thornton leaning on the barrier that separates the south and northbound lanes.

Thornton began moving toward the officer, and the officer backed away and instructed Thornton to get on the ground. When he did not comply, the officer deployed his taser, which caused Thornton to fall to the ground.

Later, officers moved to place handcuffs on Thornton. While officers tried to place the handcuffs, Thornton resisted and made it difficult. They then placed him in a wrap restraint.

MORE STORIES:

Throughout the interaction, officers attempted to speak with Thornton. Officers said Thornton did not coherently respond verbally to questions or commands.

Police said, due to his behavior, officers suspected Thornton may have been experiencing a medical emergency and took Thornton to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital.

Thornton later died at the hospital, police said.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

San Marcos police and the Texas Rangers are investigating the death.