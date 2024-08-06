Body recovered from Lake Austin after possible drowning: ATCEMS

A body has been recovered from Lake Austin on Tuesday night after a possible drowning, officials said.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, on Tuesday, August 6, around 7:53 p.m., EMS and Austin fire responded to 2008 Scenic Dr. after it was reported someone was underwater and not moving.

Shortly after, ATCEMS said they found the adult victim, and they were pronounced dead.

No other information was released.

