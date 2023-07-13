Expand / Collapse search

Boil water notice lifted for Vista Ranch water system

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Bastrop
FOX 7 Austin
article

A boil water notice has been lifted for all customers in the Vista Ranch water system in Bastrop. Customers may resume using the water system without any special treatment.  (Aqua WSC)

BASTROP, Texas - A boil water notice has been lifted for all customers in the Vista Ranch water system in Bastrop. Customers may resume using the water system without any special treatment. 

At around 3:30 p.m., July 14, the water was tested and found to be free of harmful microbes.

MORE CONSUMER NEWS

The notice was issued, originally, Thursday, July 13 after a water-main break caused pressure loss in portions of the water system around 3:30 a.m. 

The Aqua Water Supply Corporation (Aqua WSC), which operates the Vista Ranch water system, said the pressure loss may have allowed harmful microbes into the water system.