Boil water notice lifted for Vista Ranch water system

A boil water notice has been lifted for all customers in the Vista Ranch water system in Bastrop. Customers may resume using the water system without any special treatment.

At around 3:30 p.m., July 14, the water was tested and found to be free of harmful microbes.

The notice was issued, originally, Thursday, July 13 after a water-main break caused pressure loss in portions of the water system around 3:30 a.m.

The Aqua Water Supply Corporation (Aqua WSC), which operates the Vista Ranch water system, said the pressure loss may have allowed harmful microbes into the water system.