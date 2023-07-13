Boil water notice lifted for Vista Ranch water system
article
BASTROP, Texas - A boil water notice has been lifted for all customers in the Vista Ranch water system in Bastrop. Customers may resume using the water system without any special treatment.
At around 3:30 p.m., July 14, the water was tested and found to be free of harmful microbes.
The notice was issued, originally, Thursday, July 13 after a water-main break caused pressure loss in portions of the water system around 3:30 a.m.
The Aqua Water Supply Corporation (Aqua WSC), which operates the Vista Ranch water system, said the pressure loss may have allowed harmful microbes into the water system.