Bronco Off-Roadeo experience in Horseshoe Bay opens

If you're looking for an off-roading, outdoor adventure that's not too far from Austin you can head just up the road to Horseshoe Bay where you can try the Bronco Off-Roadeo experience.

It's one of only four spots in the U.S. to off-road in a Ford Bronco and is designed for all skill levels.

The experience offers rugged trail drives led by off-road experts, who will show you how to get the most out of your Bronco SUV's capabilities.

Other locations for the experience are in Moab, Nevada, and New Hampshire.

