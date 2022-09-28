Buda wildfire: Fire about 50 percent contained, 35 acres burned

Police said about 35 acres were burned due to a brush fire in Buda Wednesday afternoon.

Crews battled a fire on Dacy Lane between Kelly Smith Lane and Suffield Drive in Southeast Buda. It started around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say as of Wednesday afternoon, about 35 acres have burned, and it's about 50 percent contained. Changes in wind direction made it harder to contain. An overnight crew will monitor the fire.

There is no word on the cause yet. There were no evacuations in the area.

"There is a burn ban that was put in effect yesterday. Of course, with the winds, the higher grasses, you look all around, they don't look like they were burned, they're green, but they are," Buda Fire Division Chief Raymond Seyfried said.

There were road closures at Apple Blossom St, Kelly Smith Ln, Industrial Way and up to Hillside Terrace.

McCormick Middle School was on lockout due to the location of the fire, however, the school has been given the all-clear.

One resident says the fire was almost in her backyard.

"I was so scared if it turned around, and it [would] come to my house," Amparo Montes said.

No evacuation orders were issued and the cause of the fire has not been identified yet.