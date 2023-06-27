Caldwell County seeks suspect in 'rash of burglaries'

article

Caldwell County needs your help identifying the suspect in a rash of burglaries this month.

It happened June 10 in the Oak Trails subdivision in Lockhart.

Investigators say the suspect (pictured above) entered the property and took items and stored them on the fence line.

When he was confronted by the homeowner, police say he took off on foot.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his mid to late 30s with a medium build and a chest tattoo. Police say the suspect is wearing an ankle monitor.

If you recognize the suspect, or have any information, contact Detective Anthony at 512-359-4529 or demetrius.anthony@co.caldwell.tx.us.