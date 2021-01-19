Calls for 22 Texas Republicans to resign following Capitol riot

The Texas Democratic Executive Committee is making a bold claim, "I absolutely believe they are traitors."

The committee is calling on nearly two dozen Republican Texas legislators to resign, claiming these 22 men and women caused the DC riots back on January 6 by 'inciting' violent rioters.

"They participated in attempting to overthrow the government of the United States, they are a danger to America. They should be removed from office."

Senator Ted Cruz, one of the 22 the committee wants out of office, did an interview with FOX News three days before the riots where he announced he and 10 other senators would vote to object to Biden's victory.

"We've seen in the last 2 months, unprecedented allegations of voter fraud," Cruz said. "That's produced a deep distrust of our Democratic process across the country."

Cruz didn't call for violence but he did cast doubt on Democracy. Three days later, thousands stormed the White House and five people died.

Travis County GOP Chair Matt Mackowiak says this was no legislator's fault. "Democrats don't get to say that anyone who raises a question about election integrity is personally guilty of what happened at the capitol. That is a ridiculous connection to make.

Mackowiak says Cruz's vote is not grounds for resignation. "A vote in Congress is an official duty. It is entirely appropriate to vote yes, no, or abstain."

So far, not one of the 22 Texas legislators has released any information to indicate they will resign.

