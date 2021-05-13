Capital Metro bringing back Saturday MetroRail service on May 29

Capital Metro says it is bringing back MetroRail Saturday service beginning May 29 after a more than year-long hiatus.

MetroRail service will begin at about 10 a.m. and operate until after midnight.

There will be special service to Austin FC game days, including the Q2 opening event when the U.S. Women’s National Team plays Nigeria on June 16. Capital Metro encourages soccer fans to use transit to the games, and the following routes will be most convenient:

MetroRail to Kramer Station

MetroRapid 803

MetroBus Route 3

MetroBus Route 383

MetroAccess

The agency says Saturday rail service returns because it has received increased interest from the community for weekend rail options.

Officials say the additional service will better meet the needs of the improving local economy as more weekend and public events are becoming available and will provide more transportation options for employees and those who are participating in activities.