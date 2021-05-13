Expand / Collapse search

Capital Metro bringing back Saturday MetroRail service on May 29

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Capital Metro
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Capital Metro says it is bringing back MetroRail Saturday service beginning May 29 after a more than year-long hiatus.

MetroRail service will begin at about 10 a.m. and operate until after midnight. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

There will be special service to Austin FC game days, including the Q2 opening event when the U.S. Women’s National Team plays Nigeria on June 16. Capital Metro encourages soccer fans to use transit to the games, and the following routes will be most convenient:

  • MetroRail to Kramer Station
  • MetroRapid 803
  • MetroBus Route 3
  • MetroBus Route 383
  • MetroAccess

CapMetro to provide public transport for all Austin FC home games

With the first home game around the corner, Routes 3, 383, & 392 and rail at Kramer Station will be fans’ best bet for public transportation.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The agency says Saturday rail service returns because it has received increased interest from the community for weekend rail options.

Officials say the additional service will better meet the needs of the improving local economy as more weekend and public events are becoming available and will provide more transportation options for employees and those who are participating in activities.