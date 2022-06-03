CapMetro to receive $780K in American Rescue Plan funding

CapMetro is set to receive just over $780,000 in American Rescue Plan funding.

The $780,100 will be used to help strengthen frontline recruitment and retention efforts, staff training and career development services, says the transit agency.

The American Rescue Plan Route Planning Restoration grant will help CapMetro plan and implement a training program for frontline staff positions, including operators, mechanics, supervisors, and dispatchers to better support them at their time of hire and increase long-term employment.

CapMetro says as it continues to actively recruit for frontline staff positions, this grant will be essential in helping re-establish service levels and provide even more resources for staff members who wish to grow their career with the transit agency.

CapMetro is currently actively recruiting bus operators and mechanics. Bus operators are expected to start at a wage of $22 per hour and mechanics would earn at least $31 per hour. Some qualified candidates can also earn up to a $3,500 signing bonus.

For more information on the available positions, and how to apply, click here.