CapMetro bus stop homicide: Police release victim's name, photos of potential suspect

The Brief APD release photos of potential suspect in bus stop slaying Jeffrey Grable was found bleeding early Tuesday morning by a bus driver; he died at the scene APD says the suspect assaulted him, causing the fatal injuries, then fled the scene



The Austin Police Department has released photos of a potential suspect in the slaying of a man near a CapMetro bus stop in North Austin.

66-year-old Jeffrey Grable was found bleeding early Tuesday morning by a bus driver.

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What we know:

APD says that at around 5:17 a.m., officers responded to a call for a welfare check in the 1000 block of Norwood Park Boulevard. A bus driver reported finding a person on the ground bleeding.

Officers arrived and found Grable with "apparent trauma to his body". Grable was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:34 a.m.

The investigation so far indicates that Grable had laid down near the stop several hours earlier. An unknown suspect later approached and assaulted him before fleeing the scene. He died from those injuries.

Suspect description

(Austin Police Department)

Austin police released surveillance photos of the suspect from a nearby gas station.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 30s, about 6 feet tall and 185 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, white shoes and a backwards cap.

So far these are the only photos released of the suspect.

While there are surveillance cameras at the bus stop, CapMetro told FOX 7 Austin on Tuesday that they weren't in service and that they were working to get them online as quickly as possible.

What we don't know:

APD did not share what exactly caused Grable's fatal injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone who was in the area that night or those with knowledge of the incident, or who has photos, videos, or other potential evidence is urged to contact APD. You may submit materials by clicking here.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477.