CapMetro to offer free rides to cooling centers this weekend

CapMetro is offering free rides to cooling centers in Austin this weekend in response to the expected high temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for this weekend due to high air temperatures and a heat index expected in the triple digits. The warning will be in place until 7 p.m. June 12 for most of Central Texas, Air temperatures are expected between 102 and 107 and the peak heat index is expected between 105 and 110.

CapMetro says that anyone seeking a cooling center June 11-12 who does not have the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride.

"No one will be denied service to a cooling center," said CapMetro in a Twitter post. "Nothing is more important than your safety and serving our community."

The city of Austin is operating cooling centers this weekend in many Austin Public Library locations and Austin Recreation and Senior centers during normal business hours. To help find a location, residents can check out this Austin-Travis County map of libraries and recreation centers. Additional information is also available at the Austin Park & Recreation website and the Austin Public Libraries website for addresses and business hours.