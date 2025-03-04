Central Texas groups march to protest Trump administration

The Brief Groups across the country held marches protesting the Trump administration Locally, groups marched in downtown Austin and Georgetown



Grassroots activists with the 50501 movement held a "National Day of Action" on Tuesday.

Groups across the country held marches protesting the Trump administration.

Protests across the country

Local perspective:

A group marched down Congress Avenue to the State Capitol in a "March 4 America," protesting what they say are attacks on their rights.

"I showed up here today to support my trans siblings," attendee Rick Zentler said.

He specifically spoke against HB 3399 in the Texas legislature, which would ban gender-affirming care.

"That includes hormone therapy and surgeries, which are, frankly, lifesaving. I've had a couple myself, and I'm standing here today nice and healthy and happy," he said.

Others spoke against federal job cuts, the crackdown on immigration, and the dismantling of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs.

"There's a lot of great unity that we're seeing today, all sorts of communities standing together," Zentler said.

In Williamson County, activists went around Georgetown Square in what they call a "March Against a Monarchy."

"It's to protest against all the things that Trump is doing, as far as just taking away our rights and disrupting the government and the way he's running things," Alayne Jurgens, activist chair for Sun City Democrats said.

The White House says the theme for Trump's speech was the renewal of the American dream, highlighting his administration's accomplishments, his plan to lower prices and beef up border security.

Some feel those actions aren't helping.

"People are very scared about what's going on, you know, cuts to Social Security, Medicare or public education, with the tariffs that have been enacted today with Mexico and Canada, the cost of food," Kim Gilby, chair of the Williamson County Democratic Party said.

She says it's important to make their presence known in Williamson County.

"We're more purple now. We are not a red county. We are not a blue county. We're in the middle," she said. "We have new people moving in here all the time. With Samsung and some of the other companies moving here, and a lot of people don't want to travel down to the Capitol. It's important for us to make our voices heard."