Chuy's to celebrate National Tequila Day on July 24
AUSTIN, Texas - Chuy's will be celebrating National Tequila Day with drink specials on Friday, July 24.
The Austin-based restaurant is inviting all tequila fans to come and celebrate with their world-famous margaritas along with a brand-new flavor, the Frozen Watermelon ‘Rita made with Exotico Silver tequila and fresh watermelon, just in time for summer.
Chuy’s will also offer $5 Don Julio tequila shots and $1 Floaters to kick your margarita up a notch with an extra pour of tequila for dine-in customers.
Customers will also have the option to Super Grande-size their margarita, complete with a color-changing cup you get to keep! Customers can pick from House Rocks, House Frozen Lime, House Frozen Strawberry or Frozen Watermelon.
Customers can also order a Chuy’s Margarita Kit for curbside pickup online. Each kit includes Chuy’s house-made margarita mix with fresh-squeezed lime juice and a 375mL bottle of tequila.
Chuy's was founded in 1982 and has 92 restaurants in 17 states. To find the Chuy’s location closest to you, click here.