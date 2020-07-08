Chuy's to celebrate National Tequila Day on July 24

Chuy's will be celebrating National Tequila Day with drink specials on Friday, July 24.

The Austin-based restaurant is inviting all tequila fans to come and celebrate with their world-famous margaritas along with a brand-new flavor, the Frozen Watermelon ‘Rita made with Exotico Silver tequila and fresh watermelon, just in time for summer.

(Chuy's)

Chuy’s will also offer $5 Don Julio tequila shots and $1 Floaters to kick your margarita up a notch with an extra pour of tequila for dine-in customers.

(Chuy's)

Customers will also have the option to Super Grande-size their margarita, complete with a color-changing cup you get to keep! Customers can pick from House Rocks, House Frozen Lime, House Frozen Strawberry or Frozen Watermelon.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

Advertisement

(Chuy's)

Customers can also order a Chuy’s Margarita Kit for curbside pickup online. Each kit includes Chuy’s house-made margarita mix with fresh-squeezed lime juice and a 375mL bottle of tequila.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Chuy's was founded in 1982 and has 92 restaurants in 17 states. To find the Chuy’s location closest to you, click here.