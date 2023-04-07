Safety measures to increase in Rainey Street area after recent drownings, city says

Visitors to Rainey Street and nearby portions of the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail will see increased safety measures in the area this weekend, according to a release from the City of Austin on Friday, April 7.

This announcement comes almost a week after a body was found in Lady Bird Lake near Rainey Street, the second in two months. No foul play is suspected in both cases.

The Austin Police Department will be patrolling the area and additional park rangers will also be stationed along the trail.

Austin's Parks and Recreation Department has already installed a fence barrier in the area between the trail and the lake's shoreline, as well as solar lighting in four locations along the trail between the Rainey Street trailhead and the boat launch adjacent to I-35 on East Avenue.

The Rainey Street Trailhead Project, a more permanent infrastructure plan for the area, has been in the works since 2019 with the goals of expanding recreational options and improving amenities.

The release said that the more sharpened focus on safety is a result of the recent deaths in Lady Bird Lake.

"We understand that Rainey Street is a destination for many visitors and Austinites alike, but we urge everyone who visits to take care of themselves and each other," Interim City Manager Jesús Garza said. "As a City, we recognize we need to do more to keep people safe in this area. We are moving quickly to do so and are reaching out to businesses on Rainey Street and other state agencies to partner with us in this crucially important effort."

The Interim City Manager also asked Rainey Street visitors to "drink responsibly and stay safe by staying together."

According to the release, City Council Member Zohaib Qadri plans to introduce a resolution for City Council approval this month directing the City Manager to provide an interim pedestrian safety plan for the Rainey Street Historic District and provide a status report by April 20.

Qadri also wants to see recommendations on increasing the number of HALO cameras in the area and coordination with the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission and Rainey Street bar owners on strategies for curbing over-serving alcohol.

"No night out in our Downtown or on our trail should end in tragedy and trauma," Qadri said. "We must use every tool in our toolbox to ensure our public spaces are safe and secure for everyone. I am grateful that our interim city manager, my colleagues and our community share the same sense of urgency I feel when it comes to protecting our residents and visitors from these truly unfortunate episodes of preventable anguish."