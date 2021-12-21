City of Austin to offer holiday tree recycling beginning Dec. 26

The City of Austin will be offering its tree recycling program again this year.

Residents will be able to give their natural holiday trees a new life as mulch or compost through this program, which annually keeps nearly 20,000 trees out of area landfills.

Curbside trash service customers can leave their all-natural trees, along with yard trimmings, outside starting Dec. 16 on regularly scheduled collection days. All trees for curbside collection that are six feet or taller must be cut in half. Trees must be set at the curb by 6:30 a.m.

All residents also can also do a contactless drop-off at the Zilker Park Polo Fields between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on:

Sunday, January 2

Saturday, January 8

Sunday, January 9

Residents should use the following guidelines when recycling their trees:

Trees sprayed with flocking, or artificial snow are not accepted

Remove all ornaments, tinsel, decorations, lights, and the tree stand

Do not place trees in plastic bags

Only natural trees may be recycled

For a list of alternative drop-off locations provided by Travis County or businesses that take natural trees, click here.

Trees collected at Zilker Park will be turned into mulch and available for free on a first-come, first-served basis beginning January 12 at 9 a.m., weather permitting.

