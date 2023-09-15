Round Rock organization helps veterans through boxing

In the FOX 7 Care Force, a theme that has been seen over and over is how veterans can become isolated after they leave the military because of a loss of mission. Many times when they separate from the service, the camaraderie, purpose and cohesiveness are gone.

An organization in Round Rock is fighting to fill that loss: Combat Vets Boxing.

It started about two years ago with 10 combat veterans coming to train. Now there are bout 100 veterans, active duty, and families and spouses who participate.

The organization is the brainchild of Jairo Recheverri.

"Something was pressing on my heart," Jairo Recheverri, founder of Combat Vets Boxing, said. "I wanted to do something for my brothers and sisters in combat and provide an environment that can bring camaraderie back, but not just sitting and talking, but something physical, to get things out on the bags."

Recheverri served three tours in Iraq, and he was part of the invasion force. His service left him 100 percent disabled.

"A lot of us suffer PTSD, in addition," he said. "People are going through hard places in life, and this gives them an outlet to get that stuff out."

"We get together three times a week and put our issues on the table among each other, but we go through training and encourage one another through boxing," Recheverri said.

Recheverri has coached boxing for 13 years, and says this effort is healing by way of boxing by filling the void left after leaving military service.

"Anybody who's served, the training we've been through, the passion to push it forward, is something that has to come out somehow, and we do it in a healthy, safe environment," Recheverri said. "We're using a platform where we're not getting in trouble doing it."

Daniel McCarroll was in trouble before he joined Combat Vets Boxing. After his service in the Army, he was dealing with PTSD, weight gain and doubts.

He said this program changed his life.

"It's given be a renewed sense of self and service," McCarroll said. "It's given me a better sense of mind: I'm out of my head, I have less panic attacks. It's helped me get more stable, less attacks with PTSD, just overall better health."

He said it's also provided him a better sense of purpose.

"The special connection when I went into the gym was not only with the coaches, who are vets, but with the teammates," McCarroll said. "It's almost like you're back with your platoon with fellow servicemembers, you're back in a unit."

Combat Vets Boxing costs nothing to join, it runs on donations, and the organization is outgrowing its 5,000 square foot gym.

Recheverri is looking to expand to San Antonio. Despite the growth, the mission won't be lost.

"Being a leader in the military, I couldn't see myself not making an impact after my service. It was ingrained in me" Recheverri said. "I wanted to keep doing it, so boxing gave me a platform to give back and keep leading from the front."

The organization is having its first event, the Battle for Hope, at Camp Mabry on Sept. 30.

It will be a celebration of veteran wellness. There will be boxing exhibitions with veterans, active duty and first responders. The event will also feature live music, bouncy houses for the kids, an antique car show and more.

To find out more information, visit combatvetsboxing.org.