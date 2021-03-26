Court sides with Austin in mask mandate battle, denies injunction

Friday, Travis County District Judge Lora Livingston ruled in favor of the City of Austin and denied the Temporary Injunction filed by the Texas Attorney General.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown released the following statement regarding today’s court ruling:

"Travis County remains committed to following the science and the advice of our health experts. Today’s court ruling allowing the Health Authority’s rules to remain in place and keep the mask requirements for businesses puts the health and safety of our public above all else during this pandemic."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"For however long the city’s mask mandate is in effect, our community is safer because the message is clear that masking works and is effective. Just the court’s delayed ruling, being in force during this past spring break, has been a victory for doctors and data over politics," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

Advertisement

"Today’s court ruling is not what’s most important. We shouldn’t wear masks because of laws or orders, but because they work," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. "Our community has control and can and should continue to make the decision to wear and require masks because it’s the right thing to do. This push to continue masking has never been about laws and enforcement, it’s about communicating a culture of common decency and concern for one another, our businesses, and our community-at-large."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office officially filed suit in district court on March 11 to ask for a temporary restraining order on the local mask rule until a hearing is held.

Paxton gave the Austin mayor, Travis County judge, and local health authority until 6 pm March 10 to rescind the local mask mandate or face off with the state in court. The order was not rescinded and Paxton followed through with his threat.

"We will continue to follow the doctors and the data that urge individuals and businesses alike to continue to mask until everyone is vaccinated because it’s the right thing to do," said Adler.

"The pandemic mortality rate for Austin is less than half that of the State average (and national average). We are enjoying that success because our community will do what it takes to protect lives and to best recover, and that means continued masking. Please continue to #MaskUpATX; we are so close to enjoying a return to more normal lives."