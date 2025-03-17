Crabapple Fire: Wildfire near Fredericksburg 65% contained, officials say

The Brief The Crabapple fire is now 65% contained and has burned 9,737 acres as of 10:30 a.m. March 17 The current affected area stretches from Lower Crabapple Road to FM 1631, according to the city of Fredericksburg. A relief fund has been set up with the One Star Foundation for anyone wanting to donate.



A wildfire in Gillespie County is now 65% contained as of Monday, March 17.

The Crabapple Fire has burned nearly 10,000 acres since it sparked on Saturday afternoon.

Latest updates

What we know:

The Texas A&M Forest Service said at 10:30 a.m. on March 17 the fire is now 65% contained.

The acreage of the fire has grown to 9,737 from 9,500 on Sunday due to more accurate mapping. The current affected area stretches from Lower Crabapple Road to FM 1631, according to the city of Fredericksburg.

The forest service says that crews are continuing to mop up across the area and will work on widening and improving containment lines.

Damage assessments are underway, according to the city.

What they're saying:

"Crews worked the edges of the fire and any flare ups during the night," Fredericksburg Fire Chief Lynn Bizzell said. "The southeast corner of the affected area is our focus today with the forecasted wind. Many trees are still burning throughout the area and dropping embers into unburned areas, which with today's conditions could ignite more fire."

Red Flag Warning, Disaster Declaration

Dig deeper:

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday with south winds expected 15-25 mph, gusts up to 35 mph and low humidity between 10-20 percent, and as low as 9 percent.

The National Weather Service says that gusty south winds and dry air are resulting in critical fire weather conditions along and west of the I-35 and I-37 corridors.

Texans are urged to avoid outdoor burning, keep vehicles off dry grass and properly discard cigarettes.

Gillespie County has also issued a disaster declaration and an order restricting outdoor burning.

The order also says that all outdoor "hot work," such as welding or cutting with a torch, should be avoided if at all possible, and any necessary work can only be conducted when adequate water or other appropriate fire suppressant is immediately available.

Violating the order is punishable as a Class C misdemeanor by a fine of up to $500 or by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail, whichever is greater.

The backstory:

The fire began as a grass fire around 1 p.m. on March 15, just 11 miles north of Fredericksburg between Lower Crabapple Road and Landrum Creek.

The fire has since moved east across Highway 16 North due to high winds and prime conditions for wildfires in the area, says the city.

On Sunday morning, Fredericksburg Fire EMS said no injuries had been reported so far, but that numerous structures have reportedly been lost and more are still threatened.

Evacuations and road closures

What we know:

The city says that as of 7:30 a.m., all roads have reopened to necessary travel. However, as crews are still working, residents are asked to avoid the area unless necessary.

People traveling through are advised to listen to crews on the ground about access.

People between Highway 16 North and FM 1631 and between Ranch Road 1323 and Ranch Road 2721 were urged to be prepared to evacuate by officials.

The Red Cross is operating a shelter at Zion Lutheran Church at 426 West Main St. in Fredericksburg. The shelter is serving five people at last check, says the city. Officials add they do not have an estimation on how many people have been evacuated or displaced at this time.

Anyone who has already evacuated should not return at this time, says Fredericksburg Fire.

How can I help the relief effort?

What you can do:

Fredericksburg Fire says food, water and other supply donations are not currently needed. Officials at the scene told FOX 7 Austin Sunday night that they are thankful for what they have received.

Instead, those wanting to help are asked to donate to the Crabapple Fire Relief Fund, which will help provide "emergency aid, essential supplies, and long-term recovery assistance to help families rebuild their homes, restore their land, and restart their businesses," according to the fund's website.

The fire has also impacted local ranchers and livestock owners in Gillespie County. To aid recovery, a livestock supply point at Gillespie County Fairgrounds is collecting hay, feed, and fencing supplies for affected cattle, sheep, and goats.

Open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., donations can also be facilitated by Behrends Feed & Fertilizer, Lochte Feed and General Store, and Allied Ag Services Inc. Anyone with questions can call 830-988-6173.