2 seriously injured after crash into building on Research Boulevard: ATCEMS

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy: Austin Fire Department

Medics with ATCEMS are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a building in central Austin.

ATCEMS reported that medics are working a vehicle rescue at 8998 Research Blvd.

Two patients were pinned inside the vehicle, with one reportedly unconscious.

Both patients were declared trauma alerts; one has been extricated from the vehicle, while extrication is still in progress for the second.

RELATED

ATCEMS says to expect traffic delays in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.