2 seriously injured after crash into building on Research Boulevard: ATCEMS
Image 1 of 2
▼
Photo courtesy: Austin Fire Department
AUSTIN, Texas - Medics with ATCEMS are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a building in central Austin.
ATCEMS reported that medics are working a vehicle rescue at 8998 Research Blvd.
Two patients were pinned inside the vehicle, with one reportedly unconscious.
Both patients were declared trauma alerts; one has been extricated from the vehicle, while extrication is still in progress for the second.
ATCEMS says to expect traffic delays in the area of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.